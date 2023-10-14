DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Última LATINEO del año.
12 horas. Lineup XXL
LATINEO es una fiesta FLINTA* creada por personas queer migrantes en Barcelona, que busca ser un espacio de perreo seguro para mujeres y disidencias, enfocado en club latino.
Para mayores de 18 años (necesar
