Latineo

Location TBA, Barcelona
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Última LATINEO del año.

12 horas. Lineup XXL

LATINEO es una fiesta FLINTA* creada por personas queer migrantes en Barcelona, que busca ser un espacio de perreo seguro para mujeres y disidencias, enfocado en club latino.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesar Read more

Organizado por LATINEO.

Lineup

3
Dj Hidrataccioni, Piel Mixta, Ttrraaccaa and 3 more

Venue

Location TBA, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

