Caribbean Rocks presents Teejay + Guests

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 12 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
£30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Caribbean Rocks brings you a special Winter edition, headlined by one of Dancehall's hottest sensations, Teejay 'the up-top boss', creator of the viral 'Drift' song/routine.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Caribbean Rocks.

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

