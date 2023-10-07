Top track

Show Dem Camp - Too Bad - DJ SUDI & Omarmakesmusic Remix

No Nazar Summer Closer

The Melrose House
Sat, 7 Oct, 3:00 pm
DJHollywood
From $11.33

About

We’re back at Melrose House for our summer closer and last day party of the year! You know the vibes... hookah, sunshine, delicious Jamaican food by Ozi’s Kitchen, feel good global sounds, & all of you!

DJ sets by: VANI, Azure,and No Nazar residents AKU, Read more

Presented by No Nazar.

Lineup

1
Bianca Maieli, AKU, MTOORAY and 1 more

Venue

The Melrose House

4216 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

