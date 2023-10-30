DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Maxim Katz: Live Talks

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 30 Oct, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £68.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

Maxim Katz is a popular public figure, video blogger and journalist. On his YouTube channel with over 1.9 million subscribers, Maxim posts daily videos covering historical and current events.

Maxim Katz will perform in London f Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Максим Кац

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs