DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Natalia Vega realizará su próximo concierto el día 3 de diciembre para presentar su nuevo disco. Acompañada por su banda, interpretará las canciones de este trabajo, una fusión de música de autor con matices cubanos y influencias latinas. No te pierdas est
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.