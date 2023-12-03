Top track

Natalia Vega - Cerca de Ti

Natalia Vega

Sala Vesta
Sun, 3 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Natalia Vega realizará su próximo concierto el día 3 de diciembre para presentar su nuevo disco. Acompañada por su banda, interpretará las canciones de este trabajo, una fusión de música de autor con matices cubanos y influencias latinas. No te pierdas est Read more

Organizado por Vesta.

Lineup

Natalia Vega

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

