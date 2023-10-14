Top track

Los Telepáticos - Aguardiente

Los Telepáticos + Losmo

Cadavra
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Losmo es una banda argentina que sigue la estela de Trosusers y La Boa de Isaac, muchos son antiguos componentes de la banda. Con una trayectoria de hace años y músicos reconocidos por tocar con grandes bandas como Raphael, exploran una parte del rock cerc Read more

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

Telepaticos, Losmo

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

