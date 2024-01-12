Top track

HIER - quelque chose

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HIER

La Boule Noire
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HIER - quelque chose
Got a code?

About

HIER est un duo parisien formé en 2017 autour de la soul, du rap et de la chanson française. Leur premier EP "Vol. 1" comptabilise plus de 5 millions de streams sur les plateformes d'écoute. Après le succès de leur premier EP, le duo inséparable décide de Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire & Chapelle Records

Lineup

HIER

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.