Ava Zarate / Flypaper / Rushing Spring

The George Tavern
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wednesday night with Ava Zarate, Flypaper, and Rushing Spring (solo - all the way from the US!).

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The George Tavern

Lineup

Flypaper

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

