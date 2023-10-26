DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Charli Adams, b0dies

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Former cheer captain” isn’t something you always see on the resume of a rising, alternative singer-songwriter. For Charli Adams, who grew up across several small towns in rural Alabama, an outward display of optimism might have been the only way to get by Read more

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Charli Adams, b0dies, b0dies

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.