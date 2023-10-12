DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All You Can Quiz

The Yellow Bar
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
SocialRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ALL YOU CAN QUIZ + FREE PASTA

Quiz night and pasta all you can eat. Science, art, music, history, funny and ridiculous games.... show us how big is your knowledge and let your team win a pint of beer!

**RULES**

- Create your team (max 5 people)

Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

