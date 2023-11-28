DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brodie Milner + Strawbey | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Tue, 28 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew Presents

Live music from

Brodie Milner

Strawbey

Thursday 28th November 2023

Doors 6.00pm / Tickets £9 adv

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Brodie Milner, Strawbey

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

