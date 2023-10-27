DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baller FC and STUDS screening of England v Belgium in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.
Join us and the Huns from STUDS from 6.30pm for the big match. The Soccermom party kicks off with karaoke at 9.45pm and we’ll be partying until 1am with DJ Rachel Ronic
