The Dark Side Capitale

Forte Antenne
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
THURSDAY 12 OCTOBER ☾ THE DARK SIDE CAPITALE :: Pink Floyd Movies & tribute concert ● Art, Visuals & DJset● Purest Electronic ● Finest Techno Rafinery ☾⋆⁺₊⋆

Main Stage:

📽 19:00 Pink Floyd ● Live a Pompei (1972) Full Concert

Presentato da Il Condominio APS.

Lineup

PFT - The Pink Floyd Tribute

Venue

Forte Antenne

Via del Forte Antenne, 12, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

