DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Pictures: FOE

Close-Up Cinema
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
FilmLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Watch FOE before anyone else on Tuesday 17th October.

Hen (Saoirse Ronan) and Junior (Paul Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior's family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger shows Read more

Presented by elevenfiftyfive.

Venue

Close-Up Cinema

Sclater St, London E1 6HR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.