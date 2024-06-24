Top track

ABODE on the Rock 2024

La Grotta
20 Jun - 24 Jun 2024
PartySt Paul's Bay
€70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ABODE returns to the beautiful island of Gozo, Malta for the fifth time to take over some amazing venues. As usual we'll be bringing a HUGE lineup, villa parties, ocean view raving, boat parties, club nights and much more.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by ABODE.

Lineup

13
ALISHA, Danny Howard, Darius Syrossian and 13 more

Venue

La Grotta

26MG+67Q, Triq tal-Ghajn, Il-Munxar, Malta
Doors open4:00 pm

