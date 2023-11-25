Top track

Oath

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Isolated Youth, Faris Badwan,Espuma, Skinned, Daay

The Victoria
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Oath
Got a code?

About

Immerse yourself in a sonic odyssey headlined by Stockholm's own Isolated Youth, a band that skillfully blends post-punk intensity with innovative soundscapes that resonate deeply. The night elevates further with a pulsating DJ set from Faris Badwan of The Read more

Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Isolated Youth, Espuma, DAAY and 2 more

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.