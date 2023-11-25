Top track

Oath

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Isolated Youth, Espuma, Skinned, Daay

The Victoria
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Oath
Got a code?

About

Emerging as a force on the music scene, Isolated Youth creates a distinct post-punk sound that stems from the heart of Stockholm. Displaying an impressive balance between innovation and intensity, they showcase a balanced approach in their music-making. No Read more

Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Isolated Youth, Espuma, DAAY and 1 more

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.