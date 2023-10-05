Top track

Silencio w/ Truncate at Cieloterra

Cieloterra
Thu, 5 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Giovedì torna il tuo nuovo party infrasettimanale preferito: 𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐎, 𝐴𝑙𝑙 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑁𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝐼𝑠 𝑇𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜

Silencio torna più carico che mai nella capitale, nel club numero uno CIELOTERRA, con il giovedì più atteso e infuocato di Roma!

CIELOTERRA

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

