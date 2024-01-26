Top track

Radical - MAFIA MALVAGIA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Radical

The Victoria
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Radical - MAFIA MALVAGIA
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is pleased to host Radical live at The Victoria Dalston on Friday, December 26th.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

RADICAL

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.