DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GROOVE CRITICAL x HUNDRED PALMS PRESENTS
THURSDAYS @ REVEL
full bar, friendly staff and security
Its free to enter with RSVP but it is first come first serve.
We have a $15 ticket, which is good for guranteed entry & 1 drink from the bar when you enter
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.