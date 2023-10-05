Top track

GROOVE CRITICAL X HUNDRED PALMS PRESENTS :

REVEL
Thu, 5 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsHollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GROOVE CRITICAL x HUNDRED PALMS PRESENTS

THURSDAYS @ REVEL

full bar, friendly staff and security

Its free to enter with RSVP but it is first come first serve.

We have a $15 ticket, which is good for guranteed entry & 1 drink from the bar when you enter Read more

Presented by Revel Lounge, Groove Critical, & Hundred Palms.

Lineup

1
Guru Reza, Sancho, JOHNJOSÉ and 1 more

Venue

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

