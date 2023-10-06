Top track

Percolate presents: Pearson Sound [extended set], Alicia

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of Hessle Audio's founding fathers, Pearson Sound remains at the cutting edge of forward-thinking bass sounds. For a special Cause takeover, he plays a rare extended set and invites Terra Obscura's Alicia to join him.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Pearson Sound, Roni

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

