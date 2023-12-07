DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JJJJJerome Ellis

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

2220 is excited to welcome JJJJJerome Ellis, celebrating both a new LP and a new collection of poetry, Aster of Ceremonies, on Milkwood Editions press.

~

More info: https://jjjjjerome.com/

Recent music: https://jjjjjeromeellis.bandcamp.com/

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

JJJJJerome Ellis

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

