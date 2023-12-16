Top track

Fast

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Samba De La Muerte + Edouard Bielle

IBOAT
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fast
Got a code?

About

Pour Samba de la Muerte, la musique est ce médian permettant de s'orienter dans l'espace, de le traverser afin d'aller au-delà des contrées connues, traçant le chemin d'une création et d'une inspiration libre, indépendante, sans frontière de genre, porteus...

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Lineup

Edouard Bielle

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.