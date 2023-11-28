Top track

Don't Kiss Me

Maple Glider

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Kiss Me
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Maple Glider

11/28/2023 at Genghis Cohen

For Tori Zietsch, who records emotionally direct and woozily romantic songs under the moniker Maple Glider, music has been an escape from a series of oppressive institutions: religion, enerva...

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Maple Glider

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

