DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

All Accessible Tickets to Fireworks, German Bier Festival + Ice Skating (Adult + Child)

Alexandra Palace
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:04 pm
PartyLondon
Selling fast
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Accessible ticket options available for entry to the Fireworks Festival, German Bier Festival and Ice Rink. Adult accessible tickets include a free companion who must be over the age of 21. Early bird tickets includes access to the accessible viewing area....

Presented by Alexandra Palace.

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open6:04 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.