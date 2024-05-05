DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Felicia - Quintoequilibrio | Altrescene

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sun, 5 May 2024, 6:00 pm
TheatreCatania
di Stefania Ventura e Quinzio Quiescenti

con Stefania Ventura

trainer Quinzio Quiescenti

marionetta ibrida Giorgia Goldoni

luci Gabriele Gugliara

scene Quinzio Quiescenti

Produzione Quintoequilibrio e Teatro Evento

con il sostegno di Spazio Franco (...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

