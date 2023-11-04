DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Search Party presents Lucia Lu

Patterns
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Search Party presents: Lucia Lu w/ Jack Jeffrey, DSD and Harlow

Search Party is proud to present the energetic, dynamic and exciting Berlin-based Techno DJ Lucia Lu

A delightful night with the warranty that all the hips in a room will be shaking, is the...

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Lucia Lu

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

