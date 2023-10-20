DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tour de Funk XXL hosted by YellowSquare Florence!
Venerdì 20 Ottobre dimenticatevi del resto del mondo e correte al Bargiù Club per il secondo giro del party più funk di Firenze!
h. 23.00 Apertura porte (piano -1)
LINE UP: • LUKSEK • DJO SAFE K • M13
