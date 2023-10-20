DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tour De Funk XXL

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyFirenze
€6
About

Tour de Funk XXL hosted by YellowSquare Florence!

Venerdì 20 Ottobre dimenticatevi del resto del mondo e correte al Bargiù Club per il secondo giro del party più funk di Firenze!

h. 23.00 Apertura porte (piano -1)

LINE UP: • LUKSEK • DJO SAFE K • M13

Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
Lineup

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.