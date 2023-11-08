Top track

Gasket, Half/Cross, Psy Op

Quarry House Tavern
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:30 pm
$17.19

About

Wednesday, November 8th 2023
Gasket + Half/Cross + Psy Op
8:30pm - $13 - All Ages

GASKET
Baltimore, MD
https://gasketbaltimore.bandcamp.com/album/dull-the-needle

HALF/CROSS
Philadelphia, PA
https://halfcross.bandcamp.com/album/throes

PSY OP

Rediscover Fire Booking
Lineup

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

