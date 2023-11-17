DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jeremy Underground

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
For the first time ever, we welcome the Parisian groove-king, Jeremy Underground, to our home.

A true house music icon. Few to none have shared the decks with the likes of Kerri Chandler, and Motor City Drum Ensemble.

His incredible back-catalogue spans Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Jeremy Underground

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

