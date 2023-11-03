DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blackwinterwless x Unl0ad Milano

Barrio's Live
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

UNL0AD presenta:

BLACKWINTERWELLS live a Milano!

Support:

Luke Lecomte
Tommi e Moth
Max Glamour + Alakaij
Tamacore
Dolcevita

Venerdì 3 Novembre
Milano - Barrio's Live
Piazza Donne Partigiane

Tutte le età

Presentato da Plasma Concerti e Versus Music Project

Lineup

blackwinterwells

Venue

Barrio's Live

Piazzale Donne Partigiane, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

