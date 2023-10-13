DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PK ORLANDO

Perfectos Hookah Lounge
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$24.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PK Dono dos hits " quando a vontade bater " "barcelona" e "indomavel " esta chegando em Orlando para um show que vai parar a cidade

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PH Entertainment.

Venue

Perfectos Hookah Lounge

5250 International Drive, Orlando, Florida 32819, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

