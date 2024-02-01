Top track

All My Thoughts

Meagre Martin + Group Hug

Urban Spree
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors: 20:00

Bands from: 21:00

Tickets: VVK 14 €, Abendkasse: sliding scale 15-20 €

We encourage you to pay what you can afford. If you have a stable income consider paying 20€ or more for the concert. Please write us an email if you can’t afford full p...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von brighter agency.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meagre Martin

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

