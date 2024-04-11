DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Toby Sebastian

Bush Hall
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Crosstown Concerts presents:

Toby Sebastian

16+ (U18's accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Toby Sebastian

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open 7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

