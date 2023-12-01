Top track

Feelin' Haggard

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dale Watson And His Lone Stars

Duett's Texas Club
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Feelin' Haggard
Got a code?

About

Dale Watson, keeper of the true country music flame, latest album Call Me Insane, was recorded in Austin with veteran producer Lloyd Maines (Robert Earl Keen, Jerry Jeff Walker, etc.). The Austin-based honky-tonker carries on in the tradition of Johnny Cas Read more

Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Dale Watson

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.