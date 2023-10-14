Top track

Vamonos

AMLOU X PLUTO present Moojo.

Pluto
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$47.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AMLOU presents Moojo in Los Angeles 🌴☀️.

Moojo, a true virtuoso, is not just a DJ and Producer but also the visionary behind the renowned label Calamar Records. His remarkable journey commenced at a mere age of 14, where he honed his craft, gracing clubs Read more

Presented by AMLOU.

Lineup

Moojo

Venue

Pluto

6100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90048, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

