Porn and Chicken Reunion - Anything Goes Halloween Banger!

Never Have I Ever
Mon, 30 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Porn and Chicken is back!

One night only for the Anything Goes Halloween Banger!

Join us with support from DOGMA, Rain Man, Dani Deahl, and INPHINITY.

Performances from the legendary and lovely AMMO

Photos by GlitterGuts

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Never Have I Ever

Lineup

Porn and Chicken, Dogma, Rain Man and 2 more

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

