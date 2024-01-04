DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog

Solar Myth
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ars Nova Workshop is thrilled to present the visionary, politically pointed post-fusion rock trio Ceramic Dog, comprising guitarist/songwriter/activist Marc Ribot, bassist Shahzad Ismaily, and drummer/percussionist Ches Smith, at Solar Myth on January 4.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

