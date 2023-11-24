DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Quali sfide si delineano per la musica italiana del futuro? Una conversazione tra presidenti delle grandi case discografiche italiane per analizzare le dinamiche attuali dell'industria e i nuovi scenari che si prospettano a partire dallo sviluppo delle nu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.