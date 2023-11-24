DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le nuove prospettive della discografia in Italia

Torneria Tortona
Fri, 24 Nov, 4:15 pm
TalkMilano
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Quali sfide si delineano per la musica italiana del futuro? Una conversazione tra presidenti delle grandi case discografiche italiane per analizzare le dinamiche attuali dell'industria e i nuovi scenari che si prospettano a partire dallo sviluppo delle nu...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.