Top track

Praise (feat. Gunna)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TCHAMI X MALAA - NO REDEMPTION

Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Thu, 28 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
From $71.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Praise (feat. Gunna)
Got a code?

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

No re-entry.

General Admission and VIP are standing room only.

Check ou...

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Tchami, Malaa

Venue

Great Hall at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.