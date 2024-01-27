Top track

Nox Club Madrid ft. KARRETERO

The Bassement Club
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Las noches de Nox Club Madrid combinan la mejor banda sonora gracias a los artistas más exclusivos del momento, con un ambiente único en el que sentirse como en casa.

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 01:00h.

Reservado el derecho de adm...

Organizado por The Bassmnt + Nox.

Karretero

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
11:45 pm

