Kitchen Porter Presents: Midnight Inferno

The George Tavern
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a long summer break, our residents are back in kitchen for a midnight inferno of acid house, latin grooves, disco, jersey club and more! If you can't stand the heat…Get the hell out the kitchen!

Line Up:

11-12:20 Izzy B

12:20-1:40 Jonald Duc b2b F Read more

Presented by Kitchen Porter.

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.