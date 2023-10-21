DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a long summer break, our residents are back in kitchen for a midnight inferno of acid house, latin grooves, disco, jersey club and more! If you can't stand the heat…Get the hell out the kitchen!
Line Up:
11-12:20 Izzy B
12:20-1:40 Jonald Duc b2b F
