Top track

Help Me I'm Gay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Total Eclipse pres. Lambrini Girls

Retronouveau
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Help Me I'm Gay
Got a code?

Event information

Le Lambrini Girls si sono formate nelle paludi sotto il Butlins di Skegness, una scena piena di tossicità, una grave mancanza di responsabilità e poca sostanza. Sono volate via dal nido con il sogno di diffondere vibes provocanti in tutto il paese e sono d Read more

Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.

Lineup

Lambrini Girls

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.