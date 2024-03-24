DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MR. PUNCH play MARILLION

The Underworld
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mr.Punch emerges from a combination of musicians from various Italian prog bands.

The rhythm section comprises Guglielmo Mariotti who played bass and 12 string guitar with The Watch during the “Plays Genesis” period and drummer Marco Fabbri (drummer in th Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Mr.Punch

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

