Suzi Shelton & Little Miss Ann - Fall Family Music Concert!

Chop Shop
Sun, 15 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $14.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tickets starting at $15 [+fees] with a special limited Family 4 pack at $45 [+fees]

Come for the music stay for the brunch!! Online reservations highly suggested!

Come to this fun Fall Music Concert with Chicago's Little Miss Ann and Brooklyn's Suzi Read more

Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Suzi Shelton, Little Miss Ann

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open11:00 am

