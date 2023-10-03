DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emily Rachel

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Tue, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Émilie Rachel started off her journey having her first release on Lily Era with Simon Ashwood then leading on to working with Lithuania HQ having many releases showcasing her vocals, one being with Gaullins track 'Take Over Control' accumulating over 5 mil

Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Émilie Rachel

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

