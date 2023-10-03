DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sparkle Tits Crucifixion

Purgatory
Tue, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come one, come all! Sparkle Tits is an inclusive variety extravaganza showcasing all forms of performance art.

Drag, comedy, burlesque, even puppets? Sparkle Tits has the best of the best of something you’ve never seen before, perfectly curated and presen Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

