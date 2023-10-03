DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come one, come all! Sparkle Tits is an inclusive variety extravaganza showcasing all forms of performance art.
Drag, comedy, burlesque, even puppets? Sparkle Tits has the best of the best of something you’ve never seen before, perfectly curated and presen
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.