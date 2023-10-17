DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zander

Kazimier Stockroom
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of the hottest new acts about, Zander brings his debut headline show to Liverpool's Kazimier Stockroom with special guest Maria Olsen supporting.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by WORLD.

Lineup

Maria Olsen, Zander

Venue

Kazimier Stockroom

Kazimier Stockroom 32 Seel Street Liverpool L1 4AU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.