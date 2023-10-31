Top track

FLY Halloween Spooktacular

The Liquid Room
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
From £45

About

Our annual FLY Halloween Spooktacular is back this year with one of our biggest lineups to date.

3 ROOMS | 14 ACTS

FULL VENUE DECOR

7 HOUR PARTY

FANCY DRESS MANDATORY

£500 PRIZE FOR THE BEST DRESSED

FLY x

This is an 18+ event

Presented by FLY.

Lineup

salute, Interplanetary Criminal, X CLUB. and 3 more

Venue

The Liquid Room

9c Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2HE, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

