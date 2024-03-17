DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tom Meighan Acoustic

The Arch
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Former Kasabian front man Tom Meighan is bringing his solo acoustic show to The Arch in Brighton!

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Divergent Promotions.

Lineup

Tom Meighan

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.